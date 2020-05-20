1  of  2
Breaking News
Source: URI basketball signee unhurt after murder attempt in Maryland DA’s office IDs women killed in Fall River crash
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Honeywell employee at mask-making factory tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Image provided by Honeywell)

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Honeywell employee working at the factory currently mass-producing personal protective equipment for front-line workers has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Honeywell spokesperson Eric Krantz confirmed the single case at the company’s factory in Smithfield, telling Eyewitness News the employee hasn’t reported to work in nearly a week.

“We wish the individual a speedy recovery,” Krantz said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we performed a deep clean of the facility in addition to our regular, enhanced cleanings that have been in place for each shift for several weeks.”

Honeywell was tapped back in March to manufacture crucial N95 protective masks for the national stockpile. The company later said it would need to hire 500 people to run the operation.

The masks created at Honeywell are being delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and subsequently distributed by the federal government to various states.

Krantz said the facility has strict safety protocols in place, “including restricting access to the facility and mandating that anyone who enters complete a screening process that includes temperature checks.”

“We have also implemented social distancing protocols throughout the site, and we have required employees to wear masks in accordance with site rules,” he added.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com