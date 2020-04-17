Homeless woman living in hotel to self-quarantine says she can’t afford discounted rate

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hotels are offering discounted rates for the homeless or anyone who needs a safe place to self-quarantine. But what happens if you can’t afford that discounted rate?

Judy, who wanted to keep her last name anonymous, is a homeless woman currently living at the La Quinta Inn in Warwick. She is considered part of the at-risk population for COVID-19 because of her age and health issues, adding that her doctors told her she needs to self-quarantine.

“We are trying to do everything Gov. [Gina] Raimondo is telling us to do,” Judy said. “Self-quarantine, stay in, stay home…where’s home?”

Judy and her son became homeless after an illness drained them financially. She said they sometimes sleep in their truck or get help to stay elsewhere, but right now she’s worried because of their health conditions.

The two have been staying at the La Quinta Inn for about a week.

“Now I don’t know from one day to the next if we are going to be in the truck, be in the room. Right now I’m scared,” she said.

The state began an initiative called “RI Havens,” which provides discounted hotel rooms to anyone who is not COVID-19 positive but needs a safe place to isolate. This includes the homeless and front-line workers who do not want to sleep at home to protect their families.

When asked if the state can provide any assistance to those who can’t afford the discounted hotel rates but need to self-quarantine, Gov. Gina Raimondo pointed to the Wyndham Hotel in Warwick.

“There are about 200 rooms there and that is where we are isolating and quarantining homeless folks,” Raimondo said.

In contrast, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Healthy Aging said the Wyndham Hotel is only available to those who are ordered into quarantine by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Currently, 36 people are staying in the rooms available at the Wyndham under the new initiative.

Judy said she’s working with state services to try and line up housing options for them, but she said the uncertainty is unbearable.

“I cry every night because at night time I wonder where we are going to be the next day so we can self-quarantine,” she said.

The La Quinta Inn in Warwick is one of many hotels participating in the “RI Havens” initiative.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

