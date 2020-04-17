12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Homeless woman living in hotel to self-quarantine says she can’t afford discounted rate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hotels are offering discounted rates for the homeless or anyone who needs a safe place to self-quarantine. But what happens if you can’t afford that discounted rate?

Judy, who wanted to keep her last name anonymous, is a homeless woman currently living at the La Quinta Inn in Warwick. She is considered part of the at-risk population for COVID-19 because of her age and health issues, adding that her doctors told her she needs to self-quarantine.

“We are trying to do everything Gov. [Gina] Raimondo is telling us to do,” Judy said. “Self-quarantine, stay in, stay home…where’s home?”

Judy and her son became homeless after an illness drained them financially. She said they sometimes sleep in their truck or get help to stay elsewhere, but right now she’s worried because of their health conditions.

The two have been staying at the La Quinta Inn for about a week.

“Now I don’t know from one day to the next if we are going to be in the truck, be in the room. Right now I’m scared,” she said.

The state began an initiative called “RI Havens,” which provides discounted hotel rooms to anyone who is not COVID-19 positive but needs a safe place to isolate. This includes the homeless and front-line workers who do not want to sleep at home to protect their families.

When asked if the state can provide any assistance to those who can’t afford the discounted hotel rates but need to self-quarantine, Gov. Gina Raimondo pointed to the Wyndham Hotel in Warwick.

“There are about 200 rooms there and that is where we are isolating and quarantining homeless folks,” Raimondo said.

In contrast, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Healthy Aging said the Wyndham Hotel is only available to those who are ordered into quarantine by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Currently, 36 people are staying in the rooms available at the Wyndham under the new initiative.

Judy said she’s working with state services to try and line up housing options for them, but she said the uncertainty is unbearable.

“I cry every night because at night time I wonder where we are going to be the next day so we can self-quarantine,” she said.

The La Quinta Inn in Warwick is one of many hotels participating in the “RI Havens” initiative.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Friday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Afternoon Update
  • 5:00 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com