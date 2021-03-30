CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Homebound COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Waiting in line for a COVID-19 vaccine isn’t an option for everyone.

That’s why a number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered across Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes.

“About 10,000 J&J vaccines have been set aside for the homebound vaccination programs that we announced last week,” Mass. Governor Charlie Baker said.

Massachusetts began offering in-home shots Monday, to be eligible residents require either:

  • Ambulance or two-person assistance to leave the home
  • Are not able to leave the home for medical appointment under normal circumstances
  • Have considerable difficulty and/or require significant support to leave the home for medical appointments

It’s been more than a month since homebound Rhode Islanders were able to sign up for in-home vaccination.

“Over 1,000 doses have been administered to folks in this group so that we can continue to protect them. That list grows by about 100 people everyday,” Alysia Mihalakos from the R.I. Department of Health said in a meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee Tuesday.

The subcommittee announced three vendors, Pace RI, Med Tech Ambulance and Alert Ambulance, have signed on to help in the effort.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said around 50 homebound residents in the city have been vaccinated.

Vaccine supply is finally starting to meet demand, Pawtucket Public Health and Equity Leader Elizabeth Moreira said.

“Being homebound is also a condition that many of our residents face in the city and we need to make sure we’re being accessible to everyone,” Moreira explained.

She said the city has reached out to about 150 homebound residents to inform them about their options.

Moreira added it’s important to get as many vaccines from one vile as possible, because of stipulations.

“They’re really strategic in making sure they have enough residents in their slots within a certain area, so they can reach all of our residents and also not waste vaccine,” she said.

Rhode Island launched an online form to gather information from housebound Rhode Islanders, or residents can call (401) 222-8022.

Anyone looking to schedule a home visit appointment in Massachusetts can call 1-844-771-1628. The hotline is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/26/21: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community