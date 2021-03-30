Homebound COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Waiting in line for a COVID-19 vaccine isn’t an option for everyone.

That’s why a number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered across Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes.

“About 10,000 J&J vaccines have been set aside for the homebound vaccination programs that we announced last week,” Mass. Governor Charlie Baker said.

Massachusetts began offering in-home shots Monday, to be eligible residents require either:

Ambulance or two-person assistance to leave the home

Are not able to leave the home for medical appointment under normal circumstances

Have considerable difficulty and/or require significant support to leave the home for medical appointments

It’s been more than a month since homebound Rhode Islanders were able to sign up for in-home vaccination.

“Over 1,000 doses have been administered to folks in this group so that we can continue to protect them. That list grows by about 100 people everyday,” Alysia Mihalakos from the R.I. Department of Health said in a meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee Tuesday.

The subcommittee announced three vendors, Pace RI, Med Tech Ambulance and Alert Ambulance, have signed on to help in the effort.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said around 50 homebound residents in the city have been vaccinated.

Vaccine supply is finally starting to meet demand, Pawtucket Public Health and Equity Leader Elizabeth Moreira said.

“Being homebound is also a condition that many of our residents face in the city and we need to make sure we’re being accessible to everyone,” Moreira explained.

She said the city has reached out to about 150 homebound residents to inform them about their options.

Moreira added it’s important to get as many vaccines from one vile as possible, because of stipulations.

“They’re really strategic in making sure they have enough residents in their slots within a certain area, so they can reach all of our residents and also not waste vaccine,” she said.

Rhode Island launched an online form to gather information from housebound Rhode Islanders, or residents can call (401) 222-8022.

Anyone looking to schedule a home visit appointment in Massachusetts can call 1-844-771-1628. The hotline is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.