Holyoke Soldiers’ Home investigation results to be released; another official resigns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WPRI) — Another Massachusetts official tied to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home investigation is off the job ahead of an independent report revolving around a coronavirus outbreak at the facility that began in March.

The results of the investigation into the Soldiers’ Home is scheduled to be released as early as Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, The Boston Globe confirmed the Secretary of Massachusetts Veterans’ Services, Francisco Urena, had resigned.

Urena was the direct supervisor of Bennett Walsh, the superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home who was placed on administrative leave at the end of March. In speaking with the Globe, Urena says he was asked to resign.

Ninety-seven veterans at the facility have died since March, and at least 76 of those veterans tested positive for COVID-19.

The investigation into the home has been ongoing since April when Gov. Charlie Baker hired former federal prosecutor Mark W. Pearlstein to look into the outbreak.

Last month, Walsh released documents that appeared to show he took the necessary steps to provide daily updates to state officials when the outbreak started in March. The emails show Walsh was in regular communication with the Department of Veterans’ Services, which Urena led, after the first positive case on March 21.

Walsh then requested more help from state officials as more COVID-19 cases among veterans at the home were reported.

Urena told the Globe he is holding further comment until reading the report, once it has been released.

