CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Hockey players frustrated by decision to shut down ice rinks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the last three months, around 100 positive coronavirus tests in Rhode Island have been linked to youth sports, resulting in more than 900 people having to quarantine, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

In response to that and an overall increase in new cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced new restrictions on Friday, which include shutting down indoor athletic facilities for a week and banning spectators from sporting events for two weeks.

“The high school sports season only has a couple of weeks left before they start the playoffs. I really want to allow these kids to finish their season, so one way to do that is for us to not go be spectators,” Raimondo said.

Roughly a third of the cases linked to youth sports were related to hockey, according to the governor, which is why she shut down ice rinks.

In the above video, 12 News reporter Shiina LoSciuto chats with local student-athletes and a hockey mom about the changes, which they hope are truly only temporary.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Rep Anastasia Williams

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour