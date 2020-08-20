Here’s why you may be charged for an asymptomatic COVID-19 test

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of a COVID-19 test for an asymptomatic individual is either covered by that person’s insurance or paid for out of pocket, and that can depend on where the test is conducted.

Cindy McLaughlin told Target 12 her husband went to be tested at Carewell Urgent Care of Rhode Island in Warwick and had to pay $160 to have the test taken.

“I think that they are taking advantage of people,” she said.

Target 12 wanted to know why someone has to pay for an asymptomatic test, but doesn’t have to pay when showing symptoms and the test is taken at a private health care facility. So we reached out to Shaun Ginter, the president and CEO of Urgent Care Centers of New England/CareWell Urgent Care.

“There’s a whole host of reasons why people might seek out and want the COVID test that are non-medically necessary, and those aren’t covered by insurance,” he explained.

In an email, Rhode Island Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said, “no-cost testing is available through the tests being provided by the state.”

“Private healthcare companies are also providing tests,” he added. “They are charging for those tests in many instances.”

“If, in the course of a case investigation, the Rhode Island Department of Health determines that someone should be tested, we work with that person to find the best, most convenient option for them,” Wendelken wrote in a separate email. “People in this situation are always presented with testing options that do not require them to pay for a test.”

Ginter broke down the reasons behind the cost at CareWell.

“That fee covers the test, the labor, the PPE [personal protective equipment] that’s required,” he said. “All of the facility fees, the insurance, the electronic medical record cost.”

Corey King, a spokesperson for Rhode Island’s health insurance commissioner, said anyone who’s been in contact with an individual who’s tested positive should call their doctor.

The physician “employs their judgement to determine medical appropriateness … and can order the test if needed,” he said.

King also said people who feel they were wrongly charged for a COVID-19 test should contact the Rhode Island Parent Information Network – the office’s customer assistance partner – at (401) 270-0101.