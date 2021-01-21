Here’s why Rhode Island hasn’t lifted its stay-at-home advisory yet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While neighboring Massachusetts is lifting its stay-at-home advisory come Monday, Rhode Island won’t be ending theirs anytime soon, according to R.I. Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott.

While Rhode Island’s case positivity and hospitalization rates have been trending downward since early December, Alexander-Scott said it would be premature to lift the curfew now.

“We are at a solid place right now. We wouldn’t want to make changes too early … that would put all businesses at risk,” Alexander-Scott said.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is trending in the right direction, and they feel comfortable beginning to ease restrictions.

“Vaccines are reaching residents, positive case rates and hospitalizations have stabilized,” he said. “As a result, we believe it’s OK and it’s time to start a gradual easing of some of the restrictions we put in place in the fall.”

Businesses in Rhode Island have been forced to close earlier than they’re used to for months now. Several communities, including Cranston and Smithfield, have put forth resolutions urging the state to lift the curfew.

Cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant have been reported in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, which is another reason Alexander-Scott said they are hesitant to lift the curfew. While the strain has not yet been found in Rhode Island, Alexander-Scott said it’s “only a matter of time.”

She said they want to continue the increased volume of testing and ramp up their vaccination efforts before taking that into consideration.