Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in RI, Mass.

Complete information on how and where to get a COVID-19 test in Rhode Island and Massachusetts

Rhode Island Testing

Jump to Massachusetts testing info »

Search for a testing site:

RI’s COVID-19 Test Site Locator: Find a testing site near you »

Who should get tested?

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends:

Testing for Rhode Islanders who have any COVID-19 symptoms.

If you are experiencing any symptoms the CDC has identified for COVID-19, you need to get tested.

If you are experiencing any symptoms the CDC has identified for COVID-19, you need to get tested. Testing for Rhode Islanders who do not have symptoms (also called asymptomatic testing). Learn about asymptomatic testing » High-contact workers (Gyms, restaurants, hair care, etc.) People who recently attended a large gathering such as a protest or demonstration Rhode Islanders who travel to a place where cases are spiking. Sign up for an asymptomatic test by going to portal.ri.gov.

Learn about asymptomatic testing » Recent out-of-state travelers from states with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%. If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the states listed here with a positivity rate of COVID-19 greater than 5%, you are required to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. People visiting Rhode Island can find a place for asymptomatic testing at this link.

Learn about RI’S COVID-19 Travel Information »

How to get tested if you have symptoms

Call your primary care provider and schedule a test.

Many primary care providers are set up to test their established patients on site. Others are referring patients for testing by appointment at other locations such as Respiratory Clinics and drive-up testing sites. The primary care provider will talk with you about the best place for you to get tested. They will also let you know how you can get your test results.

Call a Respiratory Clinic.

If you don’t have a primary care provider, you can call a Respiratory Clinic.

Respiratory clinics include urgent care centers, community health centers, and community-based clinics across the state that are set up to evaluate patients who may have COVID-19. Most respiratory clinics are set up to swab patients for testing on site and many offer drive-up and walk-up testing options.

You must call a respiratory clinic first. Unless you are experiencing a medical emergency, you should not go to any health care facility without calling first.

The respiratory clinic will let you know how to get your test results.

Central Falls and Pawtucket Rapid Testing Site

Central Falls and Pawtucket residents can walk up and get tested without making an appointment at the COVID-19 rapid testing site at 934 Dexter St. in Central Falls. Testing is available for Central Falls and Pawtucket residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms who do not have a primary care provider or health insurance. Services are available in multiple languages. For more information, call the Beat COVID-19 Hotline at 855-843-7620 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Massachusetts Testing

Interactive Map: Find a Massachusetts testing site near you »

Information continues to evolve quickly, so it is encouraged that all those looking to be tested contact the testing site prior to arrival. Many sites may also require pre-screening, a referral and/or an appointment.

Phone: Informational and referral hotline 211

Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All calls are free and confidential. Interpreter services are available in multiple languages.

Online: Live chat Massachusetts 211 website

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.