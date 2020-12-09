Here’s when you may be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts ordered nearly 60,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and the state expects to begin distributing the first round of shipments next week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

“For months, we’ve been preparing for the safe, equitable and efficient distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine once it is authorized by the federal government,” he said.

Baker said the first doses will be delivered to hospitals statewide so frontline health care workers can get vaccinated.

Then, the next 40,000 doses will be allocated to the Federal Pharmacy Program which will begin vaccinating the staff and residents of nursing homes and other assisted-living facilities.

The first shipments are expected to contain vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, both of which require two doses administered three to four weeks apart.

The state expects to receive roughly 300,000 first doses by the end of the year, according to Baker.

“Our plan hinges on the FDA’s emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, which seems imminent for Pfizer and Moderna,” he added.

Baker announced the vaccine will be distributed in three phases:

Phase 1 (December 2020 – February 2021)

Clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers doing direct and COVID-facing care

Long term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities

Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Congregate care settings (including shelters and corrections)

Home-based healthcare workers

Healthcare workers doing non-COVID facing care

Phase 2 (February 2021 – April 2021)

Individuals with 2+ comorbidities (high risk for COVID-19 complications)

Early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers

Adults 65+

Individuals with one comorbidity

Phase 3 (April 2021 – )

Vaccine available to the general public

“As the vaccine infrastructure ramps up, the Commonwealth will make the vaccine available in more health care settings including pharmacies, local health departments and in public health clinics,” Baker explained.

The governor also said the vaccine will be free of charge to everyone.

Massachusetts expects to receive additional vaccine shipments in January, February and March, Baker said, and the state hopes to distribute more than 2 million doses to priority population groups by the end of March.

Communities of color and at-risk populations will be prioritized throughout the distribution process, according to Baker.

Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chair of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said during Wednesday’s briefing that anyone who’s contracted the virus will be asked to wait three months to get vaccinated.

He also said people who receive the vaccine should continue to wear masks since they may still be able to spread the virus. Mask-wearing will continue until a large enough number of people have been vaccinated, which he said could be in six to eight months.

Read More: Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan » | Frequently asked questions »