Here’s what you should do if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been experiencing flu-like symptoms are being asked to self-quarantine to prevent further community spread.

But what about people who live with those who are sick?

Dr. Mitchell Levy, medical director of the Intensive Care Unit at Rhode Island Hospital, tells Eyewitness News that those who live with someone who has or may have contracted COVID-19 should self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

“It’s really important that we self-quarantine along with that person for 14 days,” Levy said. “If people who live with the known COVID-19 positive person do not develop symptoms within 14 days, then it’s safe for them to return to the workplace.”

Levy said the infected person should not be handling food, folding laundry, doing dishes or any other household chores, adding that their main focus should be recovering from the potentially deadly virus.

The infected person, according to Levy, should be isolated from the rest of the household while recovering. He also suggests the infected person wear a face mask to protect others in their household from the virus.

“A six-foot distance is probably still the right thing to do,” Levy explained.

Family members who live with an infected person should continuously disinfect surfaces with bleach or a bleach-like solution and practice good hygiene by washing their hands regularly.

Levy said those recovering from COVID-19 at home should seek medical help if their symptoms worsen or they begin to experience a shortness of breath.

