Here’s how United Airlines is keeping travelers safe from COVID-19

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — United Airlines held a demonstration Thursday on how they plan to keep COVID-19 exposure down on their planes.

Each United Airlines’ plane is equipped with high-grade air filters and is disinfected from top to bottom before and after each flight, according to the company.

General Manager of United Airlines at T.F. Green Airport Lauren Moscato tells 12 News it is absolutely safe to travel.

“We have touchless kiosks to get boarded and boarding passes, as well as touchless when it comes to passengers boarding the aircraft,” Moscato said.

The company says HEPA air filters were installed on their aircrafts, and the planes are disinfected using electrostatic fogging.

They use this cleaning equipment to disinfect high-touch surfaces, like tables, and even the crevices of the seats, the company said.

While they’re taking extra precautions, the airline said it is also up to passengers to do their part.

A study recently found when passengers are seated and wearing masks, there is only a 0.003% chance particles from one passenger can enter someone’s breathing space sitting next to them.

“They have to wear the mask the entire duration, connection points and on the aircraft, except when they are eating and drinking,” Moscato said.

If someone does not wear a mask, the airline said they will be escorted off of the plane.

United is booking flights at full capacity, but passengers will be told before boarding if the flight is over 70% full and given the option to change flights at no cost.