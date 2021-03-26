‘Here we go again’: Cranston synagogue plans for second virtual Passover

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Temple Sinai has not held religious services in-person for over a year, though there is hope that could change as more people get vaccinated.

Rabbi Jeffrey Goldwasser says the only services he’s officiated in-person in the last year were a few bar and bat mitzvahs, weddings, and funerals.

“So, Passover seder, here we go again,” Goldwasser told 12 News.

This weekend will mark the second time Temple Sinai is observing Passover through a virtual Zoom meeting.

“The good news about Passover is that it’s a holiday traditionally celebrated in the place that we’ve gotten to know very well over the last year — at home,” Goldwasser said.

Goldwasser says the biggest ritual of the holiday, the seder, is conducted in the home. He says meeting virtually will once again have some advantages.

“We’re able to gather with people who are far away, who otherwise might not be able to be with the Jewish community,” Goldwasser said.

“But of course, that sense of separation, that sense of, loss of physically being together, you know being able to feel the matzah as it’s passed around the table, that experience of being with community it somewhat strained on Zoom,” he added. “But we’ve all gotten a lot more used to it in the last year.”

Last year, Passover seder was one of the first events Temple Sinai did virtually as a community.

“We were still kind of figuring it out, and I was sitting in my dining room at home,” Goldwasswer said. “I pretty much just did what I do every year for Passover, only with a laptop facing me instead of congregants, or other people facing me.”

As it turned out, the virtual ceremony worked better than he thought, and the Temple Sinai virtual services have only gotten better with time and practice, according to Goldwasser.

“This year entering into Passover, we’ve got a year’s experience with Zoom, so we know a few more tricks of the trade,” Goldwasser said.

He says this year, more people have reserved spaces for Sunday’s online seder than last year, and suspects more people will be planning on Passover at home with friends or relatives.

“I am reminding people that there are still guidelines in place, even for vaccinated people,” Goldwasser said.

As of March 19, Rhode Island social gathering limits allowed for up to 15 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

“COVID is still here, but we do want to encourage people to enjoy Passover with friends and families in person with those limitations or on Zoom, and to really enjoy this festival of joy,” Goldwasser added.

He says his congregation has not been largely pressuring him to resume in-person worship.

“As a community, I think we are almost all on the same page, that our first priority is to save lives, and our first priority is to keep others safe,” he said.

But in the last week, as more have started to get vaccinated, or will be eligible to be soon, he says his congregants have asked when they’ll be able to get back to the temple again, but at this time, it is unknown.

After Passover, Goldwasser says a few members of the congregation who work in medicine or public health will discuss how to move forward with in-person services safely.

“I can foresee that we will be having in-person gatherings, sometime probably over the summer, maybe a little bit sooner than that if it’s outdoors and distanced,” Goldwasser said.

“We could be back together seeing each other live pretty soon,” he continued. “But we’re just not quite ready yet to say when.”