Here are the community-based clinics in RI where you can get vaccinated on Tuesday

An employee of a vaccination bus in Germany is seen drawing up a syringe of the Pfizer vaccine in Berlin, Nov. 23, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — In an effort to get more shots into arms, Gov. Dan McKee announced a handful of community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics that are happening on Tuesday.

Residents can get their first doses or booster shots at clinics in Providence, Newport, Westerly and Central Falls.

Times, locations, and the types of vaccines offered can be found below:

3:00pm-6:00pm Ebenezer Baptist Church 475 Cranston Street Providence J&J, Moderna, Pfizer (12+), Pfizer (5-11) 3:00pm-6:00pm Edward King House Senior Center 35 King Street Newport Pfizer (12+) & Moderna 11:00am-1:00pm Smith Hill CDC 400 Smith Street Providence J&J, Moderna, Pfizer (12+) 8:15am-10:45am The Learning Community 21 Lincoln Ave Central Falls Pfizer (5-11) 2:00pm-4:00pm Westerly Senior Center 39 State Street Westerly Pfizer (12+) 3:00pm-7:00pm South Side Elementary Charter School 135 Prairie Ave Providence Pfizer (5-11)

Registration is recommended for these clinics, according to the governor’s office, which can be done online.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at state-run sites, through many healthcare providers’ offices and pharmacies throughout the state.

The state is also ramping up its testing capacity as Rhode Islanders look to get tested before traveling and gathering for the holidays.