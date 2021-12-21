Here are the community-based clinics in RI where you can get vaccinated on Tuesday

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — In an effort to get more shots into arms, Gov. Dan McKee announced a handful of community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics that are happening on Tuesday.
Residents can get their first doses or booster shots at clinics in Providence, Newport, Westerly and Central Falls.
Times, locations, and the types of vaccines offered can be found below:
|3:00pm-6:00pm
|Ebenezer Baptist Church
|475 Cranston Street
|Providence
|J&J, Moderna, Pfizer (12+), Pfizer (5-11)
|3:00pm-6:00pm
|Edward King House Senior Center
|35 King Street
|Newport
|Pfizer (12+) & Moderna
|11:00am-1:00pm
|Smith Hill CDC
|400 Smith Street
|Providence
|J&J, Moderna, Pfizer (12+)
|8:15am-10:45am
|The Learning Community
|21 Lincoln Ave
|Central Falls
|Pfizer (5-11)
|2:00pm-4:00pm
|Westerly Senior Center
|39 State Street
|Westerly
|Pfizer (12+)
|3:00pm-7:00pm
|South Side Elementary Charter School
|135 Prairie Ave
|Providence
|Pfizer (5-11)
Registration is recommended for these clinics, according to the governor’s office, which can be done online.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at state-run sites, through many healthcare providers’ offices and pharmacies throughout the state.
The state is also ramping up its testing capacity as Rhode Islanders look to get tested before traveling and gathering for the holidays.