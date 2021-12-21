CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Here are the community-based clinics in RI where you can get vaccinated on Tuesday

Posted: / Updated:

An employee of a vaccination bus in Germany is seen drawing up a syringe of the Pfizer vaccine in Berlin, Nov. 23, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — In an effort to get more shots into arms, Gov. Dan McKee announced a handful of community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics that are happening on Tuesday.

Residents can get their first doses or booster shots at clinics in Providence, Newport, Westerly and Central Falls.

Times, locations, and the types of vaccines offered can be found below:

3:00pm-6:00pmEbenezer Baptist Church475 Cranston StreetProvidenceJ&J, Moderna, Pfizer (12+), Pfizer (5-11)
3:00pm-6:00pmEdward King House Senior Center35 King StreetNewportPfizer (12+) & Moderna
11:00am-1:00pmSmith Hill CDC400 Smith StreetProvidenceJ&J, Moderna, Pfizer (12+)
8:15am-10:45amThe Learning Community21 Lincoln AveCentral FallsPfizer (5-11)
2:00pm-4:00pmWesterly Senior Center39 State StreetWesterlyPfizer (12+)
3:00pm-7:00pmSouth Side Elementary Charter School135 Prairie AveProvidencePfizer (5-11)

Registration is recommended for these clinics, according to the governor’s office, which can be done online.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at state-run sites, through many healthcare providers’ offices and pharmacies throughout the state.

The state is also ramping up its testing capacity as Rhode Islanders look to get tested before traveling and gathering for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

