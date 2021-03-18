Herd immunity could be reached by Memorial Day, RIDOH medical director says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald said Rhode Island could possibly reach herd immunity as soon as Memorial Day.

Just Tuesday, the COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee said the state was not on track to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of making all adults eligible by May.

But during the weekly briefing two days later, Gov. Dan McKee announced everyone ages 16 and older will be able to make an appointment starting April 19.

“There was more conversation with federal partners about what our supply looks like,” McDonald explained.

This shift in the state’s eligibility timeline means herd immunity will likely come sooner as well.

“It’s really possible well before Memorial Day we are there, and that’s an exciting thing for us,” McDonald said.

While appointments open in April, McDonald reminded people that it may take a while to secure a spot.

“It’s likely, there might be two or three weeks after that before everybody gets their first shot,” he said. “It’s not worth getting frustrated over, because in a few weeks we are all going to get an appointment.”

While this is exciting news, McDonald reminded people it’s not quite time to get rid of your masks.

“It’s a critical times my friends,” he said. “Don’t take anything for granted, we are not out of the woods yet, we got to beat the variant and we got to beat the variant hard.”