‘Help is on the way’: Dr. McDonald says more COVID-19 vaccine is coming to RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slow to start, which health officials have continuously attributed to a lack of doses supplied by the federal government, but one of the state’s top doctors assured that help is on the way.

During his weekly interview with 12 News, Dr. Jim McDonald, the R.I. Department of Health’s medical director, said more vaccine is coming to the state, starting with pharmacies getting involved with the distribution process.

By early next week, both CVS Health and Walgreens will be administering shots to Rhode Islanders 75 and older at select locations.

“The reason we are focused on folks 75 and older right now is because they’re the ones that are at a much higher risk of dying from the disease,” McDonald said.

McDonald said once a person is vaccinated, they should still be careful and not let their guard down, even when they’re around others who are fully vaccinated.

“The reason we are saying for people to still not do that just yet is the science hasn’t come out with what we want to do just yet,” he explained. “I’m hoping in the next month or two we will be able to see that.”

McDonald said sadly, that means if your elderly relative has been vaccinated, the same precautions should remain in place for now.

“We really have to keep staying the way we are, because until we get a large amount of the population vaccinated, it’s still pretty much the same,” he said. “We still have to get everybody protected.”

According to McDonald, the state is keeping an eye on reactions to the vaccine, such as a rash at the injection site.

“It’s something that is an immune response, so I definitely wouldn’t worry about it,” McDonald added. “We are not seeing a whole lot of it in Rhode Island yet, but we are keeping our eye open on it.”

Should that occur, there are over-the-counter remedies, and McDonald said the affected person will still be able to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

As far as taking painkillers before getting the shot, McDonald said that is not necessary.