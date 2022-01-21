Help available for seniors ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests

A United States government website is displayed on a computer, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Walpole, Massachusetts. The site, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per residence and have them delivered by mail. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While many people have been able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from COVIDTests.gov without a problem this week, some residents of apartment buildings or elderly housing have run into issues.

The website, which quietly launched a day early on Tuesday, allows people to order four at-home tests per household, regardless of citizenship status, and have them delivered by mail.

The Administration for Community Living announced Friday that people who have no Internet access or need assistance with ordering can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to place an order.

The Eldercare Locator and the Disability Information and Assistance Line (DIAL) can also provide help, connect people to accessible instructions, and assist with administering the tests. Both phone lines are staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact Eldercare Locator at 800-677-1116 or by visiting the website to live chat or browse resources.

People with disabilities can contact DIAL at 888-677-1199 or DIAL@usaginganddisability.org. The DIAL information specialists are trained to work with people of various communications abilities, including spending as much time as needed to understand callers. Deaf and hard-of-hearing people can reach DIAL using the 711/Video Relay Service (VRS). To use this free service, simply dial 711 to be connected via text with a communications assistant. (For people who do not communicate through speech, sign language or VRS, email is the best option to communicate with DIAL.)

Orders will begin shipping at the end of January.