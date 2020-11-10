Health Dept: Wait times for coronavirus test results have shrunk since the summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Although coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to climb statewide, the Rhode Island Department of Health tells 12 News that, due to more laboratories processing tests, wait times for results have actually gone down.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for RIDOH, said right now, the average wait time to be tested for COVID-19 is between four and five days. He said it’s an even smaller window for awaiting the results.

“It’s typically about three days or so between when you get the swab done until when the result is available,” Wendelken said.

The drop in wait times is a significant turnaround from over the summer, when Gov. Gina Raimondo said labs were taking too long to deliver test results.

Wendelken said the faster turnaround time for test results can be attributed to an increase in labs processing the tests.

“A lot of the labs we are working we stipulate specific turnaround times in the contracts we have with them,” Wendelken said.

When it comes to K-12 testing, he said most of the time results are made available within 24 hours.



“So for K-12, if people want to get a test they can call and schedule one the same day,” he said. “If you are symptomatic you will get two tests, one will be a rapid test one will be a PCR which takes longer to get results.”

Although Wendelken said they are seeing an increase in testing statewide, they are confident they can keep continue to keep their wait times to a minimum.

“We are seeing more testing across the board, which includes symptomatic and asymptomatic people, which is good, we want testing to be available,” he said. “We are seeing a significant increase over the past month there have been days where we have seen more than 15,000 tests done on several days.”

Wendelken said RIDOH recently added a section on its website for Rhode Islanders who test positive, which includes what they should do and who they should contact.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines