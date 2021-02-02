Health Dept. to Rhode Islanders: Stop sharing vaccine registration links with non-eligible residents

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is urging those who are eligible to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to stop sharing those links with residents who aren’t.

The Health Department said right now, there is no public vaccination sign up website.

“As part of the rollout of vaccine to outpatient health care providers, RIDOH is sending registration links to eligible people to register for their vaccination appointment,” RIDOH said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Unfortunately, it has come to RIDOH’s attention that these links are being shared.”

Upon entering a vaccination clinic, the Health Department said residents are required to show and ID and verify their employment.

Rhode Islanders who aren’t eligible to receive the vaccine yet will be turned away even if they scheduled an appointment, according to the Health Department.

The Health Department said non-eligible Rhode Islanders making appointments through links that were shared with them is not only wasting their time doing so, but preventing those who are eligible from signing up.

“While this dose of vaccine will be stored safely and used for the next vaccination event, unauthorized sharing of registration links denies an eligible health care worker the opportunity to be vaccinated that day and delays the rollout of vaccine to all Rhode Islanders,” the Health Department said.