Have you recovered from COVID-19? RI Blood Center is looking for your help

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Blood Center is now seeking convalescent plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

“If you’re a survivor, you could help save someone else’s life,” Dr. Alexandra Jimenez, medical director at the Rhode Island Blood Center said.

Jimenez said the center is looking for people to donate their convalescent plasma. According to the Federal Drug Administration, convalescent plasma is an antibody-rich product made from blood donated by people who have recovered from the disease caused by the virus.

Prior experience with respiratory viruses and limited data that have emerged from China suggest that convalescent plasma has the potential to lessen the severity or shorten the length of illness caused by COVID-19.

“So, when these antibodies [from a recovered COVID-19 patient] are transfused to the recipient, this may help clear the virus more rapidly,” Jimenez explained.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma has not yet been approved for use by the FDA, but it is regulated as an investigational product.

Jimenez said one plasma donation could be used to save two to three patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma donations began in Rhode Island last week. So far, JImenez said five Rhode Islanders, who have recovered from the virus, have successfully donated their plasma. But that isn’t enough to keep up with the demand, which is why the center is seeking additional donors.

“We are asking people, who have recovered from the illness, to be a superhero for someone else,” Jimenez said. “Their plasma may hold the key to fight the virus. It’s not often when you can say you saved someone’s life by giving 35 to 45 minutes of your day.”

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is interested in donating plasma can fill out a donor request form online.

Elizabeth Hart, of Saunderstown, is one of the five Rhode Islanders to donate plasma. She recovered from a mild case of the coronavirus earlier this month, after first coming down with symptoms in mid-March.

“I had chills on a couple afternoons, and, had we not been going through this really odd time in life, I think I would have brushed them off,” Hart explained.

Instead, Hart contacted her doctor, who sent her to be tested for the virus. When her results came back positive, Hart said she and her family began quarantining. After 14 days in quarantine, and testing negative for the virus twice, Hart wanted to help.

On April 15, she donated her convalescent plasma at the Rhode Island Blood Center in Westerly. Her donation was sent to South County Hospital, where she happens to work as a nurse practitioner.

In addition to South County, Jimenez said other plasma donations in Rhode Island have been sent to Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. and Westerly Hospital, where three COVID-19 patients are receiving plasma infusions.

