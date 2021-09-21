Hasbro joins study on long-term effects of COVID-19 in children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The pediatric division of Rhode Island’s largest hospital will play a role in helping to learn more about the long-term effects COVID-19 can have on children.

Hasbro Children’s Hospital announced Tuesday that a team of its interdisciplinary researchers will join NYU Langone Health, Virginia Commonwealth University, Northeastern University, and the Translational Genomics Research Institute in a recently announced multimillion-dollar initiative to study the impact of long COVID in infants, children and adolescents.

The National Institutes of Health launched the REsearching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative to learn why some people have prolonged symptoms — referred to as long COVID — or may also develop new or returning symptoms after testing positive for the virus.

Recently, doctors and pandemic experts at Brown University also launched a long COVID initiative to evaluate emerging policies and develop recommendations for health system leaders and employers, plus federal, and state and local health policy makers.

Dr. Sean Deoni, an associate professor of diagnostic imaging and pediatrics at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, will represent Hasbro in leading the LEGACI study, which will focus on people under the age of 25.

Specifically, the LEGACI study will:

Enroll patients during the acute and post-acute phases of the SARS-CoV-2 infection

Use mobile health technologies like smartphone apps and wearable devices to gather data in real time

Characterize the incidence and prevalence of long-term effects from SARS- CoV-2 infection in infants, children and adolescents, including the range of symptoms, underlying causes, risk factors and outcomes

Address potential strategies for treatment and prevention

“While children appear to be resilient against COVID-19 and are much less likely to have severe illness or death, we don’t know how COVID-19 affects their long-term health and development, and it’s something we need to answer quickly,” Dr. Deoni said in a news release.

“Effects of COVID could have life-long impact, so it is important to understand these effects and identify potential opportunities to minimize them,” he added.

Research from NYU Langone suggests up to 14% of children who contracted COVID-19 continue to deal with lingering symptoms. The most common include pain, headaches, fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, chronic cough and sleep problems.

Dr. Moriah Thomason at NYU Langone Health said continued research on COVID-19 in children will help to “identify factors that predict better or worse outcomes,” and help “develop better ways to care for and counsel families.”

Doctors leading the study say they will also target minority families, who they say have “traditionally been excluded from research.”

The team plans to address this by using a series of mobile laboratories, complete with neuroimaging facilities, to bring the research to involved families.

“We will build local networks of people affected by long COVID and representatives from advocacy organizations to help build links to affected families and communiques, and to quickly disseminate information back to them,” explained Dr. Gabard-Durnam, director of PINE Lab and an assistant professor of psychology at Northeastern.

