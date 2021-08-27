Hasbro Children’s Hospital now offering COVID antibody treatment to kids, teens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ With the positivity rate among children and teenagers continues to rise nationwide, Hasbro Children’s Hospital is now offering monoclonal antibody treatments to certain pediatric patients who contract COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Koster, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, tells 12 News only patients ages 12 and older can receive the treatment, and those who are at high risk of severe illness are being prioritized.

Koster said there are several different health conditions that qualify for the treatment.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the treatment for emergency use authorization in children who qualify.

“If they are 12 years of age or older, weigh more than 88 pounds, have had symptoms for less than 10 days and a positive test within 10 days, they qualify for treatment,” Koster said.

He said high-risk patients who are younger than 12 can also receive the treatment through an open research study. The treatment is administered by IV or at an infusion center.

In some cases, Koster said a child or teen may be eligible for the treatment even if they don’t have COVID-19.



“If a child lives in a home with a parent that is positive for COVID, they may actually qualify to get this medicine to prevent COVID all together,” he said.

In both cases, Koster said the treatment is currently only being offered to outpatients.