Harrington Hall staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A part-time weekend staff member at Harrington Hall in Cranston has tested positive for COVID-19, Crossroads Rhode Island revealed on Monday.

Crossroads said the employee reported to work on Friday but was immediately sent home for having a fever. That staffer, who also works full-time at another shelter provider, according to Crossroads, is now hospitalized.

No Crossroads clients or shelter guests are known to have tested positive for the virus at this time.

Crossroads said it reached out to the staffer’s full-time employer as well as the R.I. Department of Health for assistance in conducting contact tracing. The organization also requested testing for all Harrington Hall staff along with anyone who’s recently stayed in the shelter and had direct contact with the infected employee.

Those who came into direct, face-to-face contact with the employee have been directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. Crossroads said it’s made arrangements with a local hotel to house any clients who need to self-quarantine.

The state also delivered large tents to 160 Broad St. and adjacent to Harrington Hall for emergency shelter, according to Crossroads. The tents are heated and equipped with 64 beds. Crossroads said the tents allow for more physical distancing since the congregate nature of shelters puts those experiencing homelessness at a higher risk of infection.

Crossroads noted that before Rhode Island even had its first COVID-19 case, it worked with other shelter providers to put protocols in place to protect clients and staff including increased cleaning, social distancing and measures to reduce shelter hopping.

