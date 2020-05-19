Hairdressers, barbers seek answers on when and how to resume and groom

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island hairdressers and barbers are still waiting for guidance on how to safely reopen, and when that can be.

In a Facebook Town Hall hosted by Rhode Island Commerce, state leaders heard from salon and barbershop employees in the state about their questions and concerns.

Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor talked about how business operations might look. Like retail, hairdressing businesses will have to screen employees, customers, and visitors before they enter. Pryor says this could be done in a few ways, including posting clear signage for self-screening, verbally asking people about symptoms or even an app where you could answer questions digitally.

Pryor noted the hairdressing business is already well-attuned for safe hygiene practices and “in many ways, the best positioned to take on the high standard,” being asked of Rhode Island businesses reopening.

New protocols have not been laid out specifically, but those in the town hall discussed business would likely include sanitizing more thoroughly in between customers, and the potential to use disposable hair capes. Capes were of concern to some hairdressers watching the town hall, with some submitting comments that they’ve tried to stock up on capes, but are finding them to be on backorder.

In terms of a specific date to reopen, Pryor says he hopes to give hairdressers at least a week heads up, and that Rhode Island will be closely coordinating with neighboring state Connecticut.

“We will seek to offer you updates as we go,” Pryor said. “If you were to aim for that first week in June, you would be in the same mindset that we are.”

Commerce leaders are asking for continued feedback from hairdressers, and are hoping to host a similar town hall for nail salon technicians and makeup artists.

