Grey Sail Brewing’s new distillery currently making hand sanitizer, not spirits

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) – Grey Sail Brewing recently opened its new distillery but instead of vodka, bourbon and canned cocktails ─ it will be making hand sanitizer.

Brinton family labels hand sanitizer bottles, courtesy: Grey Sail Brewing

Owner Jennifer Brinton said they were planning on opening South County Distillers in March 2020, that is, until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“We are all adapting to support each other during these difficult times; Grey Sail is doing the same,” Brinton said. “Hand sanitizer is disappearing off of shelves and almost impossible to order yet healthcare workers and those in our service industries still have to work. We want them to stay safe.”

On Thursday, the distillery started to donate hundreds of eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to local organizations working to fight COVID-19, including high-touch industries and those working with high-risk populations.

Ryan Gwozdz, co-owner and distiller for South County Distillers, said: “While it’s unfortunate our country is dealing with COVID-19 crisis, we’re excited to be able to contribute with hand sanitizer.”

Grey Sail Brewery will have a small amount of hand sanitizer available at the distillery for a suggested $3 donation per bottle. All donations will help support the continued production of the sanitizer.

