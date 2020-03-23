Closings & Delays
Governor stressing patience as students begin remote learning

Coronavirus

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday begins Rhode Island’s two-week remote learning period in the state and Gov. Gina Raimondo is asking parents, students and faculty for their cooperation.

“We’re learning together on this one.”

Addressing all Rhode Islanders on Sunday, the governor stressed that it won’t be perfect, but some learning is better than none as residents continue to practice social distancing.

“We are going to be better at this this week than last week. Be patient with the kinks and stay in very close contact with teachers and school leaders,” Raimondo said.

Most districts are set up with devices and WiFi ahead of the two week learning period. Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said last week’s plans may look a little different from district to district.

“I feel like we are in a good place considering we has to put this together in a short period of time.”

Infante-Green told Eyewitness News that students who don’t have internet access have been given paper packets and other physical materials. Cox Communications is also offering a month of free internet service for low income families with children in school.

“This is not an ideal situation. But I think the teachers are going to do they best that they can,” Infante-Green said.

“To all the kids out there, school is back on tomorrow. Special note to teenagers, set your alarm, plan on getting out of bed,” Raimondo said.

Shutting down school entirely is something Gov. Raimondo says she does not want to do.

As of right now, all schools are closed through April 3. It’s unclear if coronavirus concerns will extend remote learning longer than two weeks.

