Governor Raimondo’s 10 pm stay-at-home advisory goes into effect tonight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s stay-at-home advisory begins tonight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays) and lasts for two weeks. Essential activities such as going to work or the doctor’s office are exempt.

Raimondo made the changes to her Phase 3 guidelines after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.

“It’s an advisory. I am strongly advising you and asking you to stay home in your own house. Not your friend’s, not at a party at someone else’s house – in your house,” she said in her weekly briefing on Thursday.

“We’re not going to be pulling cars over, we’re not going to have a heavy-handed approach on enforcement if you’re out after 10,” Raimondo added. “Not at this stage. Hopefully, never.”

On Friday. the Rhode Island Department of Health reported the state’s highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases with 630, one day after topping the previous record.

More than 16,400 tests were administered the previous day, putting Friday’s positivity rate at 3.8%.

Health officials also announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing Rhode Island’s reported total to 1,224.

Raimondo added that restaurants and bars can still offer takeout after that time and that those who demonstrate a loss of business due to the early closure will be eligible for grants of $2,000 to $10,000. Those details will be posted Monday on the Division of Taxation’s website.

Additionally, the governor reduced the capacity limit for big box stores, indoor and outdoor venues, and catered events. She did, however, say that previously scheduled weddings and other special events can request an exemption through the Department of Business Regulation.

Raimondo urged Rhode Islanders to adhere to these changes now so she doesn’t have to resort to more strict measures down the road, should the data continue trending upward.

“We have to take our medicine. We can take our medicine now, or we can take our medicine later,” she said on Thursday.

“If we take the medicine now, change our behavior and reign in our social activity, the medicine’s not going to be that bad and isn’t going to have to last that long. If we wait, if we try to outrun the virus, we’re going to take the medicine later and it’s going to be much stronger medicine.”

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines