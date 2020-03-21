Gov. Raimondo, Dept. of Health to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will give their daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The briefing will air live on WPRI 12 and stream on WPRI.com.

The leaders are expected to give an update on the number of positive cases in the state, which was up to 54 people on Friday.

Also on Friday, Raimondo activated the R.I. National Guard to help with the crisis, and extended the tax deadline to July 15 even as state cash flow is in serious trouble.

On Friday night, Raimondo signed two executive orders: one allowing restaurants to include beer and wine with takeout orders, and another to give police departments 30 days — instead of seven — to conduct background checks on people buying guns.

The latter executive order came amid a call from the R.I. Police Chiefs’ Association, which said a run on firearms had overwhelmed police departments, who were concerned that people would be sold guns before the background checks were complete.

According to a letter from Police Chiefs’ Association executive director Sid Wordell, the Warwick Police Department normally processes about 28 applications per day. But in just three days of gun sales in the past week, the department received 404 applications.

The takeout beer and wine order was celebrated by the hospitality industry Friday night, as restaurants are struggling to keep up revenue with their dining rooms closed. Under the new order, restaurants can sell up to two bottles of wine and 144 ounces of beer, in original packaging, with takeout orders.

Saturday’s briefing also comes as students prepare for at least two weeks of remote learning on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated during and after Gov. Raimondo’s briefing.

