CT governor announces plans to ease some COVID-19 restrictions related to capacity levels, travel restrictions

Watch the governor’s announcement live in the video above.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has eased some of the state’s coronavirus-related restrictions as the infection rate and hospitalizations decline and vaccinations continue.

Lamont announced on Thursday afternoon that he plans to revise some requirements that were implemented during COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those related to capacity levels and travel restrictions.

Beginning March 19, all capacity limits will be eliminated for the following businesses:

Restaurants (8-person table capacity and 11PM required closing time for dining rooms continues)

Retail

Libraries

Personal services

Indoor recreation (excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50% capacity)

Gyms/fitness centers

Museums, aquariums, and zoos

Offices

Houses of worship

Face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols will still be required.

Gathering sizes will be also revised to the following amounts:

Social and recreational gatherings at private residence – 25 indoors/100 outdoors

Social and recreational gatherings at commercial venues – 100 indoors/200 outdoors

“While it is encouraging to see the number of cases in our state gradually going down and people getting vaccinated at rates that are among the highest in the nation, we need to continue taking this virus seriously to mitigate its spread as much as possible,” Governor Lamont said. “Please continue to wear face coverings in public and when around other people outside of your households, maintain social distancing, and keep washing your hands and cleaning surfaces. Connecticut has made tremendous strides to combat this pandemic, and we don’t want to lose the progress that we’ve made.”

Additionally, Connecticut’s travel advisory will now be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance.

The governor says that all sports will also be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, but is subject to guidance from the Department of Public Health.

Starting March 29, the governor says that the capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20.

Beginning on April 2, Governor Lamont said the following changes will also take place: