Gov. Baker announces unemployment application in Spanish

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker addressed residents on Saturday from the site of the state’s first decontamination facility for personal protective equipment.

The Somerville facility features the Batelle Critical Care Decontamination System, which can decontaminate up to 80,000 masks per day. It was recently authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

On Saturday, Massachusetts also launched a new mobile-friendly unemployment benefits application for Spanish speakers. You can access it at mass.gov/desempleo.

“It will ensure Spanish speaking residents who are struggling with the economic disruptions associated with this virus can access unemployment services benefits,” Gov. Baker said.

The Department of Unemployment Assistance is also working to launch additional language applications in the coming days.

