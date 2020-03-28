Gov. Baker to provide coronavirus update at noon

Watch Live Coverage Here

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is expected to give an update on the coronavrius at noon on Saturday.

On Friday, the Department of Public Health announced that 35 people have died from COVID-19-related illness in the Commonwealth.

The state has now tested more than 29,000 residents, according to the DPH, and 3,240 have tested positive — an increase of 823 since Thursday.

Governor Baker also announced that all travelers arriving in Massachusetts are now being instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In addition, the individual income tax filing deadline has been moved from April 15 to July 15.

Earlier this week, the state of Massachusetts launched a text-based notification system to keep residents informed. Text COVIDMA to 888-777 to subscribe.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

