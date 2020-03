WATCH LIVE STREAMING starting at 11 a.m.: If you don’t see the live video player above, go here »

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference on Saturday morning to provide an update on the concerns over the coronavirus.

He will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and other officials.

The news conference is expected to take place at 11 a.m.