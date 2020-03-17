BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has announced a $10 million small business recovery loan fund to help companies struggling because of efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is shutting down construction sites across the city and closing all public library branches.
Subway lines, buses and commuter rails lines will begin running at a reduced schedule Tuesday.
Massachusetts trial courts have been closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday.
Stop & Shop stores are planning to open early for customers age 60 or over.
Also, Plimoth Plantation had opened for the season on Saturday but closed Sunday.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | Sports Impacts | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Gov. Baker announces $10M small business recovery fund
- ‘Food always helps’: Without dine-in services on St. Patrick’s Day, pub plans to improvise
- UMass Dartmouth postpones commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus
- ‘Stay home’: COVID-19 advice doesn’t work for RI’s homeless population
- 25 safe, fun and productive things to do in RI during coronavirus quarantine