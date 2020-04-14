GOP: Involuntary phone tracing to fight COVID-19 could violate state law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Republican lawmakers are calling on the Raimondo administration to clarify its emerging plan for contact-tracing, saying involuntary electronic tracking of Rhode Islanders is unlawful and could hurt trust in the state’s response to COVID-19.

The minority caucuses in both the R.I. House and Senate penned a joint letter to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, expressing gratitude for their hard work responding to the public health crisis – but warning against any future strategy that involves tracking cell phone location data without people’s consent.

“Tracking all Rhode Islanders like they are parolees cuts against the very fabric of individual pricacy in our free society and risks tearing down the trust, thus undermining the public’s willingness to voluntarily comply with further COVID-19 response efforts,” wrote the group of 14 lawmakers.

The lawmakers said they were reacting to a recent Target 12 report that explored different ways the state might work toward reopening the economy. Without a vaccination or proven treatment for COVID-19, state leaders are grappling with different strategies to contain future outbreaks of the disease – including ubiquitous testing and retesting, along with some level of tracking people’s locations.

As Target 12 reported Monday, Rhode Island has entered into a contract with San Francisco-based software company Salesforce to develop an app that will – among other things – collect “related organization and location information” to combat future flareups of COVID-19.

“The State of Rhode Island engaged Salesforce to support their COVID-19 response management activities and enable a statewide system for ubiquitous testing, contact tracing and effective quarantining,” Salesforce representatives wrote in the contract. “The goal is to reduce infections by preventing exposed people from spreading COVID-19.”

It’s not unusual for private companies to track people’s locations through cell phones. Google, Facebook and weather apps, along with most ride-sharing or delivery services, are all examples of cell-phone programs that tap into location data. But users – for the most part – are offered the option to turn on and off those capabilities. And using the apps is voluntary.

Whether people will be given such an option in Rhode Island isn’t clear, as Raimondo has said it’s too early to divulge specific information about how the state plans to track people’s locations — and whether GPS will be used.

“People do not have to respond to our outreach checking in on their symptoms,” Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said last week in response to questions about whether the program would be voluntary or mandatory.

“But the executive order that the governor issued on [April 9] will make it mandatory that people on quarantine and isolation follow those public health directives,” he added. “There are other components of the technology. For example, people will be able to use it to seek assistance when in quarantine or isolation. But, of course, there is nothing mandatory about those features.”

Whether any type of opt-in program could work effectively is also questionable, as it’s been proven one sick person can quickly infect others in large crowds — also known as a “superspreading” — which happened early last month at the Biogen conference in Boston.

The Republican lawmakers nonetheless raised concerns that any involuntary tracking of people’s locations — absent a court-ordered warrant — would violate a 2016 state law that prohibits the state from accessing electronic device location data without a warrant. (They underscored that Raimondo herself signed the legislation into law.)

“Simply put: it is unlawful for RIDOH and its contractors to acquire personally identifiable cellular location data without user-consent or a judicial warrant, even during this COVID-19 crisis,” wrote the lawmakers. “Further, it is clear that none of the warrant legal exemptions apply in this situation.”

Wendelken on Tuesday said state leaders had received the lawmakers’ letter and were preparing a response.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465