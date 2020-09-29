CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Google Maps rolls out COVID-19 tracking feature

Coronavirus

by: News 4

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Google Maps is rolling out a new feature that allows users to see how prevalent cases of COVID-19 are in a given area.

When you open the app, if you click on the upper right hand corner of the screen, you will get an option that says “COVID-19 info”.

The data will then show a seven-day average of new cases, along with a label indicating if cases are trending lower or higher.

