Gillette Stadium’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic up and running

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — The first location for a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic is officially open in Massachusetts.

The clinic, located at Gillette Stadium, had a soft-launch on Friday afternoon.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the site will open with the capacity to administer 300 vaccines per day, ramping up to 5,000 vaccines per day over time.

The state says the site will initially be available to first responders but will open up to other eligible individuals as the Command Center works through the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The state selected CIC Health a Cambridge-based health tech company to help manage vaccine administration. The company says the location will initially be open five days a week but hopes to be a seven-day operation by week two or three.

Mass. General Brigham will serve as the medical director and Fallon Ambulance will help to support clinical staffing.

Eligible vaccine recipients will be able to schedule appointments on the state’s COVID vaccine website at mass.gov/COVIDvaccine and CIC Health’s website at cichealth.com/vaccines.

The COVID-19 Command Center is working to set up additional mass vaccination sites throughout the Commonwealth.

“Establishing a vaccination program of this scale, which has never been done before in the U.S., is obviously a complicated exercise,” Gov. Baker said during a press briefing last Wednesday. “As we move through the priority groups, our administration will continue to work with stakeholders to provide detailed information on where and when they can get vaccinated.”