Gillette Stadium: No fans at Patriots, Revolution games for rest of 2020

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After making plans to eventually allow at least some Patriots and Revolution fans to attend games this year, Gillette Stadium officials have changed course to correspond with regulations put in place by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Gillette officials released a statement Monday announcing that fans will not be allowed inside the stadium for the rest of the 2020 football and soccer seasons.

“We understand that the advisory board, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito made this decision with the health and safety of the community in mind,” the officials wrote. “Still, we know that this decision will be disappointing to the friends and family members of our respective teams and countless Patriots and Revolution Season Ticket Members who were eager to attend games this season.”

Under Gillette Stadium’s reopening plans announced back in August, only season ticket holders would’ve been allowed to attend games to keep the overall capacity down and allow fans to spread out.

However, Baker signed an executive order which prohibits large-capacity venues from opening to the public as part of his efforts to stem the recent surge of the coronavirus.

Gillette officials said they will now turn their attention to 2021 with hopes of safely reopening the stadium to fans.

