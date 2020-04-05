Gaspee Days parade, arts and crafts festival cancelled due to COVID-19

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick’s annual Gaspee Days events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Gaspee Days Committee posted the news to its website on Sunday.



“It is with a heavy heart that the Committee announces the cancellation of our 2020 celebration,” the post said. “This cancellation includes the Arts and Crafts Festival, the Road Race and the Parade. Again, ALL Gaspee Days events are cancelled.”



The announcement said the events will resume in 2021, and 2022 will mark the 250th anniversary of the burning of the H.M.S. Gaspee.

“The Gaspee Days Committee joins all Rhode Islanders in sending a thank you to all essential workers who are keeping RI moving,” the statement concluded.

The annual Gaspee Days Celebration began in 1965. The parade is typically held on the second Saturday in June.