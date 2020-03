CRANSTON, R.I (WPRI) — All Cranston recreational fields are closed to the public until further notice, according to Mayor Allan Fung.

Fung signed an Executive Order Wednesday night after groups from Warwick, Providence and Cranston were conducting practices and violating Gov. Raimondo’s mandate for group gatherings.

“I didn’t want it to get to this, but we are truly just trying to keep everyone safe,” Fung said.

Fung will open the fields as soon as it is safe to do so.