RI governor, health director to provide coronavirus update at 1 p.m.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a news conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

The announcement is set for 1 p.m. Eyewitness News plans to broadcast it live on WPRI 12 and right here on WPRI.com.

As of Friday morning, five people in Rhode Island have tested positive or presumptive positive for the virus, according to the health department, while 126 have tested negative and 29 others are awaiting results. Results are considered “presumptive” until they are confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition, about 275 people have been asked to self-quarantine due to having direct contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Raimondo declared a state of emergency earlier this week and later urged residents not to attend or organize events involving 250 people or more for the next two weeks.

The governor also signed emergency regulations expanding eligibility for unemployment and other benefits.

The R.I. Department of Education has begun taking steps to prepare for the possibility of school closures, asking districts to submit plans by next Thursday for how they would continue educating students if that happens.

