Free virus testing program expanding to Taunton, 7 other Mass. communities

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is expanding its free coronavirus testing program to eight additional communities where positive test rates are above the statewide average at the same time the number of tests being conducted is dropping.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that the testing initiative, which is also open for asympomatic people, is expanding to Agawam, Brockton, Methuen, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, Taunton and Worcester.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in RI, Mass. »

The Stop The Spread program previously rolled out earlier this month has already conducted about 19,000 total tests.

He says the overall positive test rate in the state has inched up recently from about 1.7% to about 2%.

