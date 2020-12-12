CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Free COVID-19 testing held in Coventry

Coronavirus

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A free COVID-19 testing event was held for residents in Coventry on Saturday.

The Coventry COVID-19 task force, made up of all Coventry fire districts, Coventry Police Department, Coventry emergency management agency, hosted the day event at the high school today.

“We’ve been testing our firefighters every couple weeks at the fire station and family and was saw that there was a bigger need that the community needed, we wanted to do this for the community,” said Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown.

“What we did is we established this COVID-19 testing site today. We have about approximately 35 firefighters that are trained to do swabbing and testing of people. We saw that there was a need and the community really needed it. And by the outreach here this morning, we had people lined up before the 9 a.m. start time and here we are almost 10 a.m. and we’ve processed over 300 people.”

State officials, representatives from the lab, public safety officials and the town manager were all on hand fo the event.

Providence

