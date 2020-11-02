Franklin High School changes reopening plans after student party

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts high school has delayed its transition to hybrid learning and canceled sports for two weeks after dozens of students attended a Halloween party at which they did not wear face coverings or maintain social distance.

Franklin High School’s principal and superintendent in a message to the school community say classes will remain fully remote for now and hybrid learning will begin Nov. 16.

All sports practices and games were canceled.

They say as many as 50 students attended the Saturday party and many scattered when police arrived, making contact tracing difficult.