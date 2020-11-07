Four volunteers, supporters with Hopkins campaign test positive for COVID-19

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston Mayor-Elect Ken Hopkins says four volunteers and supporters of his campaign have tested positive for COVD-19.

The volunteers participated at different levels of activity on Election Day and were at campaign headquarters when it was housed inside the St. Mary’s Feast Society Hall, according to Hopkins.

He couldn’t say for sure when the contact happened — on Election Day or not — but said the campaign has been reaching out to volunteers.

Those who have tested positive are cooperating with the Rhode Island Department of Health’s contact tracing protocols, according to Hopkins.

RIDOH Spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said while contact tracing continues, anyone who attended the election event — or any gathering — should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. An important part of monitoring is measuring your temperature three times a day.

Additionally, anyone who attended an Election Day event can get an asymptomatic test by signing up through the state COVID testing portal. Wendelken said they should indicate that they attended a gathering.

Hopkins himself has since tested negative.

Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung issued a statement Saturday saying neither herself nor her campaign were in contact with volunteers from Hopkins campaign who tested positive, but out of an abundance of caution Cranston Mayor Allen Fung was tested Friday and received a negative test result.

“As someone who knows all too well about this virus, I wish all of those individuals a speedy recovery,” Fenton-Fung said, referencing her own illness back in April.