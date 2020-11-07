CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Four volunteers, supporters with Hopkins campaign test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston Mayor-Elect Ken Hopkins says four volunteers and supporters of his campaign have tested positive for COVD-19.

The volunteers participated at different levels of activity on Election Day and were at campaign headquarters when it was housed inside the St. Mary’s Feast Society Hall, according to Hopkins.

He couldn’t say for sure when the contact happened — on Election Day or not — but said the campaign has been reaching out to volunteers.

Those who have tested positive are cooperating with the Rhode Island Department of Health’s contact tracing protocols, according to Hopkins.

RIDOH Spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said while contact tracing continues, anyone who attended the election event — or any gathering — should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. An important part of monitoring is measuring your temperature three times a day.

Additionally, anyone who attended an Election Day event can get an asymptomatic test by signing up through the state COVID testing portal. Wendelken said they should indicate that they attended a gathering.

Hopkins himself has since tested negative.

Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung issued a statement Saturday saying neither herself nor her campaign were in contact with volunteers from Hopkins campaign who tested positive, but out of an abundance of caution Cranston Mayor Allen Fung was tested Friday and received a negative test result.

“As someone who knows all too well about this virus, I wish all of those individuals a speedy recovery,” Fenton-Fung said, referencing her own illness back in April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour