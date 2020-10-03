CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Former NJ Governor Chris Christie confirms positive coronavirus test

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, photo former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, front second from right, speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins stands at back right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(NEXSTAR) – Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who worked closely with Trump administration officials in recent weeks as part of Presidential Debate preparations, confirmed Saturday morning that he is now positive for coronavirus.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie tweeted.

It’s not yet clear when Christie became infected, but he is just the latest on a growing list of Trump administration officials and associates testing positive.

Christie was with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning in preparations for the first debate with Joe Biden. Since then both the president, aide Hope Hicks, and counselor Kellyanne Conway have tested positive for coronavirus.

In photos from a White House Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday, Christie, Kellyanne Conway and two GOP senators who have since tested positive can be seen talking in close proximity and even hugging individuals before the introduction of proposed justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

YLEH Wallpaper CSS

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/30/2020: Joe Fleming

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour