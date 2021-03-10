Former Benny’s store in Middletown opens as RI’s latest mass vaccination site

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s third mass vaccination site will be up and running Wednesday.

Middletown is home to the state’s latest site, located inside the former Benny’s department store at 1400 West Main Road.

Wednesday morning, appointments through the state’s website showed the new location was fully booked. The two-dose Pfizer shot and one-dose Janssen, or Johnson & Johnson shot, appeared to be the only vaccines offered at clinics in the coming days.



A fourth mass vaccination site is planned for the former Sears department store in Woonsocket but is not open just yet. Health officials expect it will open sometime this month, however.

People who live, work or study in Rhode Island and are 65 years or older, or previously invited as a group prioritized in Phase 1, are able to book appointments at the mass vaccination sites.

However, this will not be the case for newly eligible K-12 teachers, school staff, and childcare workers.

Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday those groups will be able to make appointments at the 30 existing city and town-run clinics, starting as early as Friday.



“Our students are one of our top priorities, if not our top priority in the state,” McKee said when pressed about why teachers were prioritized over other occupations.

“So, end of story there. That’s why people in the state of Rhode Island will fully understand what we’re doing here today,” he added.

Clinics for K-12 teachers and school staff are not just limited to staff of public schools, but the governor’s new initiative relating to educators is limited to K-12 staff, not college.

State health officials also say they are still on track to vaccinate the next eligible groups on time, which is slated for “mid-March.”