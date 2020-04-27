Food supply chain across the country is breaking including major meat companies

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The quick global spread of COVID-19 has shown us how connected we all really are, and the same can be said about the food supply chain across the country.

Major meat companies, like Smithfield Foods and Tyson, have had to shut down pork processing facilities in other parts of the country due to large outbreaks of the virus among their employees.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) confirmed close to 100 employees at Taylor Farms Food Processing Plan in Quonset tested positive for COVID-19 and 80 more cases were tied to Daniele Inc., the Italian Meat Maker in Burrillville.

Some processing companies warn their facility closures in the midwest will cause a shortage of meat supply across the country. This is causing consumers in Rhode Island to turn to locally sourced meat.

“It’s wonderful to see especially since as we know, locally raised meats can have a much higher price point, just by the sheer fact that it’s a small operation, a small state, you’re not talking about hundreds of thousands of heads of cattle in a giant feedlot in the midwest,” David Dadekian of Eat Drink RI said. “You’re talking 50 to 100 animals in some cases, so it costs a lot more, but it’s a great resource for people so they’re behind it. They’re buying it like crazy.”

Dadekian said his client, Blackbird Farm in Smithfield, relies heavily on selling beef to restaurants. While that has slowed down, they are actually seeing bigger profits than ever with consumers buying directly from them.

“It’s still an increase in business,” he said. “It is a big increase.”

Employees at processing plants work in close proximity to each other, an explanation for the quick spread of the virus through a facility.

Eyewitness News asked the RIDOH if consumers should be concerned about the virus spreading to the processed food itself.

“From what we know right now, COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through food. CDC, FDA is continuing to assess that,” Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said. “They’ve gone so far as to not recall any foods where there have been cases of COVID-19 in the food processing facilities.”

The stock of cows and pigs across the country is still healthy, it’s slaughterhouses and processing plants that are impacted due to confirmed cases among workers.

