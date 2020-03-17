‘Food always helps’: Without dine-in services on St. Patrick’s Day, pub plans to improvise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for local Irish pubs.

That won’t be the case this year, however, with Gov. Gina Raimondo suspending dine-in services statewide in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Murphy’s, which has been in business for 90 years, will be closed.

General Manager Louis Ferrazzano said their Providence location usually draws business from the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

When Raimondo ordered the cancelation of large events last week, he said their business took a big hit. He said now that dine-in services have been suspended for St. Patrick’s Day, both their patrons and employees will be feeling the impacts.

RI public officials closing dine-in locations less than 24-hours before St. Patrick's Day due to #Coronavirus. The General Manger of Murphys says its tough, March accounts for 20% of their annual revenue @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/dWcwiQSlXN — Molly O'Brien (@MollyjoOBrien) March 17, 2020

With little time to prepare for the closure, Ferrazzano said they’ve had to make tons of calls to make their traditional Irish food available for takeout.

“We’re still doing GrubHub, we’re still doing DoorDash and we’re still doing pickup,” Ferrazzano said. “We’re working out a way to start doing delivery.”

“We want to make sure people who do love the tradition of the day and do want to experience it with food, we’re at least able to provide that,” he added. “It sounds corny, but even when everyone’s panicking, whether you’re celebrating or panicking, food always helps.”

Ferrazzano said Murphy’s usually goes through nearly 1,000 pounds of corned beef throughout the day, but with the dine-in closure, he is fully expecting to see a lot of food going to waste.

He also said the month of March alone makes up to 20% of their annual revenue.

