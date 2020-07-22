Five RI hospitals receive $71.3 million in CARES Act funding

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded $71.3 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to five hospitals in Rhode Island to offset the costs of caring for COVID-19 patients, all four members of the state’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday.

“Rhode Island hospitals have done excellent work under very challenging circumstances created by the pandemic,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said in a statement.

“While I’m glad Rhode Island hospitals are finally receiving this additional infusion of CARES Act assistance, more needs to be done to help offset their COVID-19 related losses,” Sen. Jack Reed added.

Rhode Island Hospital received roughly $25.4 million, according to HHS, while The Miriam Hospital received $24 million, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital received $8.4 million, Roger Williams Medical Center received just under $8 million, and Landmark Medical Center received $5.5 million.

The delegation said this round of funding included hospitals with more than 161 COVID-19 admissions between January 1 and June 10, and those that experienced a disproportionately high rate of admissions.

“For our state to recover from this unprecedented health crisis, Rhode Island hospitals need to continue receiving resources to provide quality care,” Congressman Jim Langevin said.

“This investment for Rhode Island hospitals will help, but it’s clear that more will need to be done,” Congressman David Cicilline said. “Rhode Islanders have done an excellent job flattening the curve. We need to be prepared and help our hospitals be equipped for what comes next.”