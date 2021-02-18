First state-run mass vaccination sites open in Providence, Cranston

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the day many Rhode Islanders have been waiting for as the state promises a drastic increase in vaccine distribution.

The state’s first mass vaccinations sites at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in downtown Providence and the former Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston will begin administering shots on Thursday.

On Wednesday, registration opened for Rhode Islanders 75 and older to book an appointment at one of two locations. People can visit VaccinateRI.org, or call (844) 930-1779. The call center will be open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Both sites will be able to give 1,100 shots per day.

On Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health also announced the state is planning to open five to ten mass vaccination sites. This coming as Rhode Island’s weekly vaccine shipment is said to increase by 6,500.

The Department of Health says this is the start of a faster pace of vaccine distribution in the state.

“We will be able to vaccinate hundreds of individuals an hour, and we needed to make sure we had the supply to be able to do that,” Health Directo Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott said.

Starting Monday, Feb. 22, Rhode Islanders 65 and older will be eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment.

“We’re investing in infrastructure, so we can have more mass vaccinations of eventually everybody, as we start now with older folks,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said.

In the meantime, anyone interested in receiving the vaccine can join the state’s notification list on portal.ri.gov.