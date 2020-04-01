Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

First of the month brings uncertainty amid coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s April 1 and the first of the month is typically a time when people pay their rent, mortgage and other utilities.

With the current health and economic crisis, Gov. Gina Raimondo says everyone has an extended time to pay their bills. Many might be hitting the stores with food assistance benefits while others are worried they could be evicted.

“if you’re a landlord listen to me. You are not evicting anyone until April 17,” Raimondo said at her briefing on Tuesday. “If you are a renter and you’re stressed out and you can’t pay rent because you’ve lost your job and you get an eviction notice, ignore it.”

Courts are closed in Rhode Island for non-essential business until April 17.

Raimondo also added that utilities — such as electric, gas, water and sewer — will not be shut off until April 15.

For those who still can’t pay by those extensions, Raimondo plans to make a more long term announcement around evictions and utilities in the coming days.

The first of the month is also a time when people on food assistance programs do their grocery shopping. Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott is worried those in that category, combined with others who are going shopping, could bring a large number of people together.

“Do not go to the grocery store if you feel sick,” Alexander-Scott said. “Even if you feel a little off, do not leave the house.”

Alexander-Scott continued saying that food delivery services could be a safe alternative option. If you must head to the store, she says to remember this:

  • Limit those who go, select one person to head out, this should not be a family trip
  • Think of someone you can go shopping for, a senior citizen, family member, knock to birds out with one stone
  • Keep six feet away from other shoppers

Stores should also be following the social distancing guidance put in place by Raimondo last week.

Raimondo added that if you can pay your bills, you should pay them; paying your taxes or utilities can have a trickle-down effect in helping those who can’t.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com