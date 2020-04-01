First of the month brings uncertainty amid coronavirus crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s April 1 and the first of the month is typically a time when people pay their rent, mortgage and other utilities.

With the current health and economic crisis, Gov. Gina Raimondo says everyone has an extended time to pay their bills. Many might be hitting the stores with food assistance benefits while others are worried they could be evicted.

“if you’re a landlord listen to me. You are not evicting anyone until April 17,” Raimondo said at her briefing on Tuesday. “If you are a renter and you’re stressed out and you can’t pay rent because you’ve lost your job and you get an eviction notice, ignore it.”

Courts are closed in Rhode Island for non-essential business until April 17.

Raimondo also added that utilities — such as electric, gas, water and sewer — will not be shut off until April 15.

For those who still can’t pay by those extensions, Raimondo plans to make a more long term announcement around evictions and utilities in the coming days.

The first of the month is also a time when people on food assistance programs do their grocery shopping. Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott is worried those in that category, combined with others who are going shopping, could bring a large number of people together.

“Do not go to the grocery store if you feel sick,” Alexander-Scott said. “Even if you feel a little off, do not leave the house.”

Alexander-Scott continued saying that food delivery services could be a safe alternative option. If you must head to the store, she says to remember this:

Limit those who go, select one person to head out, this should not be a family trip

Think of someone you can go shopping for, a senior citizen, family member, knock to birds out with one stone

Keep six feet away from other shoppers

Stores should also be following the social distancing guidance put in place by Raimondo last week.

Raimondo added that if you can pay your bills, you should pay them; paying your taxes or utilities can have a trickle-down effect in helping those who can’t.